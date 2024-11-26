 />

Those speaking against Constitution are seeking to change it: Siddaramaiah

Updated - November 26, 2024 09:50 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Basavaraj Horatti, Chairman of the Legislative Council, after unveiling a 1,200 sq ft. banner to mark 75 years of the adoption of the Constitution, in front of the Legislators’ Home on the Vidhana Soudha premises in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Basavaraj Horatti, Chairman of the Legislative Council, after unveiling a 1,200 sq ft. banner to mark 75 years of the adoption of the Constitution, in front of the Legislators’ Home on the Vidhana Soudha premises in Bengaluru on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said those opposing the Constitution are speaking of changing it, while his government and the Congress are fighting to safeguard it.

On the sidelines of an event to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution, the Chief Minister said: “Those who are against the Constitution are telling us to change it. Recently, the swamiji of the Pejawar Mutt in Udupi also spoken about the need for amending the Constitution. We are fighting to ensure that the Constitution should not be changed”.

He said, “Those who oppose social justice are the ones talking about altering the Constitution. Our government is committed to protecting it.” Social inequality existed owing to the caste system. Social reformer Basavanna opposed the caste system about 850 years ago but still the caste system is deeply rooted in society, the Chief Minister said.

Responding to a question, he said about 106 amendments have been made to the Constitution so far. “We are celebrating 75 years of adopting the Constitution. Perhaps, India’s is the longest written Constitution in the whole world,” he said.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said whether it is the Central or the State government or local bodies, they have to function in accordance with the Constitution and uphold its principles.

Noting that his government had made it compulsory for students to read the Preamble of the Constitution at schools and colleges, he said: “Every child should understand the Preamble of the Constitution, its principles, and should function according to it. Everyone should be aware of the rights and duties that have been provided under the Constitution. That is why we observe Constitution Day. It is a pious day”.

