Those seeking money for registration under Gruha Lakshmi to be booked under criminal laws

July 24, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Minister for Woman and Child Development Laxmi Hebbalkar has said that criminal cases will be filed against those seeking money for registration under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme or if anyone showed negligence towards implementation of the scheme.

Speaking to presspersons in Belagavi on Monday, Ms. Hebbalkar said that already login ID has been withdrawn from three centres where there were complaints of seeking money for registration under the scheme. “The government is not keeping quiet with regard to complaints on misuse of the scheme,” she said.

The Minister said that strict instructions have already been issued to officials to withdraw the login ID and password from such centres where there are cases of staff seeking money for registration. “People should immediately report such matters to the tahsildars, PDOs, village accountants concerned and also inform the nearest police stations,” she said.

She clarified that the government is actually paying for registration on behalf of the public. “We are paying ₹12 for uploading each application. So people need not have to pay anything,” she said.

On reports about alleged conspiracy being hatched in Singapore to topple the Congress government in the State, she said that she is not aware of anything of that sort as she is busy overseeing the implementation of the Gruha Lakshmi scheme and holding review meetings.