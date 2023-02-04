‘Those resigning after getting elected should be barred from contesting again for ten years’

February 04, 2023 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - Bengaluru

There should be a 10-year ban on contesting elections on those resigning after getting elected and the cost of holding the election should be recovered from them, recommended H.N. Nagamohan Das, former judge of the Karnataka High Court.

He was speaking at a panel discussion on ‘Karnataka Assembly Elections -Perspectives’, organised by the Forum for Democracy and Communal Amity, Karnataka chapter, in Bengaluru on Saturday.

“The Representation of the People Act and the anti-defection law have failed and the Supreme Court too has missed a golden opportunity of laying down the law when the minority became a majority and the majority became a minority after the last Karnataka election,” he lamented.

The long-term measure is to replace the First-Past-the-Post System with the Proportional Representation System so that if one person resigns, his place will be taken by the person next in line without the need for a fresh election, he said.

Ravivarma Kumar, former Advocate General and Senior Counsel of Karnataka High Court, who spoke on criminalisation of elections, said that “our Constitution and laws have given us enough answers on how criminals in politics should be curbed, but sadly, these do not seem to be working.”