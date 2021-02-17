Those opposing fund collection for building Ram temple will meet the fate of Ravana, says Savadi

“Those opposing the construction of the Sri Ram temple in Ayodhya will meet the same fate as of Ravana,” Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi said in Belagavi on Tuesday.
In a press release issued from his office, the BJP leader has criticised leaders who were speaking against the donation collection drive for the temple.
Without naming H.D. Kumaraswamy, former Chief Minister, Mr. Savadi said that those who were opposing the donation collection drive will meet the fate of Ravana, the villain of the Ramayana, if they tried to play politics over such issues.
Mr. Kumaraswamy had on Monday said that some VHP members were marking the houses of people who had refused to donate to the Ram temple, on the lines of the Nazis.
The VHP was not forcing anyone to donate for the temple. Instead, people of various faiths are donating voluntarily. That some people are opposing this is highly condemnable. It is clear as to who such leaders are trying to please. These leaders should introspect about their own ethical values, if they were to point fingers at honest and sincere organisations like the VHP.
