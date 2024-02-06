Those in the 18-30 age group form major chunk of road accident victims, says transport official

February 06, 2024 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Deputy Commissioner for Transport and Senior Regional Transport Officer Bheemangouda Patil has said that youth in the 18 to 30 age group form a considerable number among road accident victims in the country.

He was speaking at a Road Safety Awareness Programme organised as part of National Road Safety Month-2024 jointly by the Dharwad District Administration, the Department of Transport and Department of Police in collaboration with the NSS Cell of Karnataka State Law University (KSLU) in Hubballi on Tuesday.

Emphasising the role of youth in creating awareness on road safety, he pointed out that youth too should be cautious while riding motorcycles or driving four-wheelers as it was mainly youth who lost their lives in road accident.

He said that with an intent to make Indian roads safe through creating road safety awareness among the youth, the Union government has initiated the awareness campaign. He said that driving vehicles at high speed without seat belts, riding bikes at high speed without wearing helmet, intoxication, using mobile phone while driving and not following traffic rules are the reasons for accidents among youth.

Mr. Patil also administered the Road Safety oath to the dignitaries and the students.

Senior Motor Vehicle Inspector P.R. Desai spoke about practical aspects of traffic rules and road safety. He advised students on the importance of following traffic rules and why it is mandatory to have basic understanding of traffic signals and regulations.

Elaborating on licence and insurance, he emphasised why it is important to renew them in time, while throwing light on various aspects of road safety and environment compliance.

Presiding over the function, Finance Officer and Dean Faculty of Law, KSLU, G.B. Patil said that just like Corporate Social Responsibility, students have academic responsibility to comply with road safety and traffic rules.

He also said that all citizens have social responsibility of promptly taking people injured in motor vehicle accidents to hospital. Law students have a greater responsibility of creating awareness about road safety and traffic rules, he added.

Registrar of KSLU Anuradha Vastrad inaugurated the programme by watering a sapling.

Registrar (Evaluation) and Director of KSLU Ratna R. Bharamagoudar, Syndicate member Vasant Ladwa, NSS coordinator I.B. Biradar, transport official M.F. Banhatti and others were present.

The Road Safety oath was also administered to the participants and subsequently, short videos on road safety awareness were screened.