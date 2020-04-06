Those in quarantine centres worried over transmission within the facility

There is fear that poorly planned quarantine facilities and inadequately trained staff can increase the risk of transmission among those quarantined, especially when some asymptomatic persons too are testing positive for COVID-19.

So far, four asymptomatic persons have tested positive for the disease in Karnataka. Also, some residents of Mysuru who had returned from Delhi in January, much before the Tablighi Jamaat congregation, have also tested positive. Seven patients, who arrived from Delhi in Bengaluru on January 27, are part of a group of 11. They later travelled to Mysuru, according to officials.

During contact tracing of the congregation attendees, they too were traced and quarantined in Mysuru and have tested positive now. While four cases were confirmed on Sunday, three were positive on Monday. Sources in the Health Department say the possibility of them contracting the infection at the quarantine facility in Mysuru cannot be ruled out.

Following this, people accommodated in mass quarantine centres across the State are worried that the “healthy” may actually contract the infection at the centres from others who may be carriers of the virus.

At the Haj Bhavan in Bengaluru, 148 people have been quarantined since last Wednesday. Many of these neither belong to the Tablighi Jamaat nor did they attend the religious congregation in Nizamuddin West. “But as our mobile numbers were traced in the range of Nizamuddin West, we have been quarantined along with those who attended the congregation. Now, as three among the 148 have tested positive in the preliminary test and have been moved to a hospital from here, we are worried that we may have actually got infected here,” said an inmate, who is a staffer of the Parliament.

However, allaying fears, Bengaluru Urban District Health Officer (DHO) G. Srinivas, who confirmed that three of the Haj Bhavan inmates had been sent to C.V. Raman General Hospital as their viral load was high in thse preliminary test, said that all prescribed protocols are being followed in quarantine centres across the State. Dr. Srinivas said utmost care is being given to “social distancing” and “hygiene” in the centres. “If an individual’s immunity is low, he/she can contract the infection anywhere,” he said.

U.S. Vishal Rao, Chief of Head and Neck Surgical Oncology at HCG, said general patients should not be mixed with COVID-19 carriers as fecal, oral contamination is also a possibility. “During quarantine, general cases should never be mixed with potential carriers. This will ensure that they do not catch an infection they did not have before. More so because there is a danger that they could be discharged from quarantine during an incubation period of infection caught during quarantine,” he said.

“Quarantine should be alone or in small groups. If one person in one small group tests positive, all of them should be considered positive for further quarantine. But again kept separate in the new quarantine,” he added.

Health standards

Sylvia Karpagam, a Public Health Researcher, said most mass quarantine centres do not meet public health standards. High risk and low risk patients are being put together here, she said. “If it is not done in a sensitive and scientific way, the fear of the experience and stigma will prevent people from coming out and will affect community participation in controlling the pandemic,” she said.