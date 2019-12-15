‘Those dividing Veerashaiva, Lingayat taught a lesson’

State president of the Akhil Bharat Veerashaiva Mahasabha N. Thippanna has said that the seers of the Panchacharya and the Virakta traditions had buried their differences and decided to work for the progress of the community.

Addressing presspersons here on Sunday after an executive committee meeting of the Mahasabha in Dharwad, Mr. Thippanna said that efforts were on to sensitise the community on the need for remaining united. Those trying to indulge in divisive politics would be taught a lesson.

Mr. Thippanna said that people who tried to divide the community as Veerashaivas and Lingayats had been given a befitting reply in the last Assembly elections.

Mr. Thippanna said that the movement for seeking status of religion was a closed chapter now. He said that the movement for religion status was launched to divide the prominent Lingayat community. He said that as it was a political decision, the people had rejected it. Emphasising on the need for remaining united, he said that the Mahasabha would launch a membership drive. It planned to add 1.50 lakh new members during the year. Conventions would also be held at gram panchayat level, he said.

To a query, he said that the Cenre was yet to accord OBC (Other Backward Classes) category for members of the Veerashaiva Lingayat community and therefore, they had petitioned Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa to pursue the matter and recommend OBC tag for the community. He said that although the community is big in terms of number, 52 % of the community members were illiterate and poor and reservation would help them move up the social ladder.

National president Shivanand Ambadagatti, district president Gururaj Hunasimarad and others were present.