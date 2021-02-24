Adivasis converting to Christianity cannot claim benefits: Pratap Simha

Pratap Simha, MP for Mysuru, on Wednesday instructed officials to deny the benefits meant for tribals to those Adivasis who convert to Christianity.

He was participating in the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee meeting. While reviewing the programme implementation, Mr. Simha apprised himself of the facilities being extended to Adivasis living in the hamlets and wished to know from the officials the development works taken up there.

In the context of nutrition, Mr. Simha questioned whether the tribals were receiving benefits as mandated by the government, including the supply of eggs to ensure their nutritional intake did not ebb.

When the officials replied in the affirmative and said the supply of eggs continued through anganwadis and did not stop even during the pandemic and the prolonged lockdown, Mr. Simha remained sceptical.

He asked why there was so much of conversion in the hamlets or hadis if all the benefits were indeed being extended to them. “They are being converted to Christianity. If they convert, you are not supposed to claim any facility and this was discussed even in Parliament,” the MP said.

When the officials said converts were not receiving any benefits, Mr. Simha reiterated that those “wearing the cross” should not be given any facility. “Check again and filter such persons,” he instructed.