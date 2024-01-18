Those calling themselves secular have forgotten they are Hindus but are worried about caste: Anantkumar Hegde

January 18, 2024 10:14 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST - Belagavi

“Those who call themselves secular are unsure of their parentage,” BJP MP Anantkumar Hegde said in Khanapur on Thursday.

Khanapur and Kittur Assembly constituencies in Belagavi district are part of the Uttara Kannada Parliamentary Constituency that Mr. Hegde represents.

“The Ayodhya Ram Mandir is being inaugurated, after 500 years. It is correcting injustice of over five centuries. However, some people who call themselves secular are opposing the grand event. They are those who are unsure of their parentage. They have forgotten that they are Hindus. Even today, they are worried about each other’s caste. They do not have the single identity of being Hindus. But unlike them, we are very proud to call ourselves Hindus. We should all develop the spirit of unity and proudly claim that we are Hindus,” he said.

“Political vested interests are dividing society on the basis of language and caste. That is the only way their politics flourishes. We should realise why the language divide in border areas began after Independence. The Kannada-Marathi dispute was not there earlier. We should forget all that and remain united,” he said.

He said that lack of unity among BJP workers had led to the victory of the Congress candidate in the last Assembly polls in Khanapur.

“The Congress had never won an election earlier. Our infighting led to their victory. I felt bad about it. I would have been happier if a Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti leader had won, instead. I would feel proud that my fellow brother had won the polls,” he said.

The meeting was disrupted for a few minutes as the Lok Sabha member had to face some uncomfortable questions from party workers. Some activists accused him of neglecting Khanapur taluk all these years and asked him why he was seeking re-election from the constituency.

Advocate Chetan Manerikar, Gram Panchayat member Vinayak Mutagekar, local leader Jayant Tinaikar and others raised some questions before the leader.

They asked him about his absence during the floods in Khanapur, COVID-19 and the lockdown and also, about the police atrocities on farmers in Kittur.

They asked him about the slow pace of development works in Khanapur taluk. They advised Mr. Hegde to recuperate at home and vacate the seat for an active BJP worker, as he had claimed to be unwell.

Mr. Hegde only said that he had remained away from the taluk for a few years as he was not well. “However, I am not here for myself. I have come here for the sake of the BJP and Hindutva and for ensuring that Narendra Modi continues to be Prime Minister for the next term too,” he said.

Member of Legislative Assembly Vithal Halgekar, leaders Pramod Kocheri, Sanjay Kubal, Dhanashri Desai and others were present.