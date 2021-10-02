This year’s Heritage Quiz to go virtual

Preliminary round for classes 7 to 10 will held on November 12; finale on December 18

The ‘Cycle Heritage Quiz 2021’ for students from classes 7, 8, 9 and 10 will be held online this year.

Organised by Cycle Pure Agarbathi as part of its quest to find India’s young heritage champions, interested students can participate by registering for free on https://l.cycle.in/SM-CHQ2021. The preliminary round will commence on November 12 and the national finale will be held on December 18.

The quiz invites participants from more than 20 cities across India. There will be fun-filled engagement activities on social media such as anagrams, puzzles and short quizzes for participants in the run-up to the preliminary rounds. Winners and runners-up will get prizes such as iPads, iPhones, Samsung Galaxy Tabs and cycle.in gift couponsalong with certificates for all participants, a release from the organiser said.

The release said BCCI President and former Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly has extended his wishes to students encouraging them to participate in the quiz and strengthen their knowledge on Indian heritage.

Announcing the new quiz format, Arjun Ranga, MD, Cycle Pure Agarbathi, said, “We are delighted to invite students to participate in the Cycle Heritage Quiz 2021 in a virtual format this year. We take great pride in our country’s heritage and culture and believe that it is our responsibility to pass on the timeless values of our rich heritage to the students of this generation.”