This year’s Bahuroopi theatre fest at Rangayana from March 7

January 23, 2024 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

This year’s Bahuroopi National Theatre Festival will be held here from March 7 to 11.

This is the most awaited event of Rangayana, which brings theatre groups from across the country for staging plays at the festival for the entertainment of theatre enthusiasts.

In view of the theatre festival, Rangayana has invited entries from theatre productions. Interested theatre groups can visit https://rangayanamysore.karnataka.gov.in for downloading applications that need to be submitted with details on the play besides information about the group.

The applicants have been asked to submit a pen drive or the CD of the play they will be staging at the festival, on or before February 5. The theatre production teams can email you tube link of the plays to bahuroopifestival@gmail.com

The deputy director of the Rangayana, said in a press release here that the theatre groups whose plays will be selected for the festival will be given remuneration as per the rules besides travelling allowances.

Usually, the festival will not just be limited to staging plays as it features other attractions like the expo of arts and crafts, book exhibition, food mela, folk demonstrations, a seminar and other events that attracts people of all age groups.

