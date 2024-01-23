GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

This year’s Bahuroopi theatre fest at Rangayana from March 7

January 23, 2024 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

This year’s Bahuroopi National Theatre Festival will be held here from March 7 to 11.

This is the most awaited event of Rangayana, which brings theatre groups from across the country for staging plays at the festival for the entertainment of theatre enthusiasts.

In view of the theatre festival, Rangayana has invited entries from theatre productions. Interested theatre groups can visit https://rangayanamysore.karnataka.gov.in for downloading applications that need to be submitted with details on the play besides information about the group.

The applicants have been asked to submit a pen drive or the CD of the play they will be staging at the festival, on or before February 5. The theatre production teams can email you tube link of the plays to bahuroopifestival@gmail.com

The deputy director of the Rangayana, said in a press release here that the theatre groups whose plays will be selected for the festival will be given remuneration as per the rules besides travelling allowances.

Usually, the festival will not just be limited to staging plays as it features other attractions like the expo of arts and crafts, book exhibition, food mela, folk demonstrations, a seminar and other events that attracts people of all age groups.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.