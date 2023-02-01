This year SSLC preliminary exam will be conducted at taluk levels

February 01, 2023 11:28 pm | Updated 11:28 pm IST - Bengaluru

Preliminary exam for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) students will be conducted at the taluk-level this year.

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board has ordered conduct of SSLC preliminary examination at Block Education Officers (BEOs) level for the academic year of 2022-23.

The Board will upload the question papers to the BEOs’ login, which will be stored in the strongrooms. The Board had conducted State-level preliminary exam for the SSLC students last year.