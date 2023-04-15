This year, no ‘GetCETgo’ online course for CET, JEE, NEET aspirants in Karnataka

April 15, 2023 10:15 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST

The State government has abruptly stopped the ‘GetCETgo’ free online crash course, which was helpful to aspirants of Common Entrance Test (CET), Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), this year. The programme that had come in handy for rural and poor students who can’t afford training classes for these entrance examinations. The move to stop it has drawn their ire.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had in his 2022-23 Budget speech promised CET and NEET training centres in every taluk, which has also not materialised. This year, even the Department of Pre-University Education (DPUE) has also not taken any initiative towards training students for these entrance exams to secure seats for professional courses.

The GetCETgo initiative was started by the Higher Education Department in the academic year of 2019-20. This crash course was available for all the registered students through the website, YouTube channel and on the Android app. The course had content like comprehensive study material in the form of synopsis, practice questions, chapter wise tests, mock tests and revision videos. There was also a helpline to clear doubts. Starting from April 10, it would go on till all entrance exams were over in June or July that year. The course had a good response and nearly 2 lakh students enrolled for it every year. However, the government has abruptly stopped this course this year.

“I am an aspirant for a medical course this year. Coming from a lower middle class family, I cannot afford tuitions. I was waiting for the GetCETgo online free crash course. I am very disappointed with the government’s move to discontinue the programme. GetCETgo was the only resort for lakhs of students like me to prepare for the CET and NEET exam. Now I dont know what to do,” said Sharath, a II PU student from Bengaluru.

“The free online crash course was really helpful for rural students. In many taluks and even district centres, there are no CET, NEET tuitions. We have to go to Bengaluru, where GetCETgo filled a gap. Last year, one of my relatives used it to crack NEET successfully. It is shameful that the government discontinued it. We demand it be reintroduced immediately,” said Basavaraj, a parent of a II PU student from Maddur.

A senior official from the Higher Education Department said the programme should have been continued. “Data shows that 48% of the government quota medical seats are grabbed by CBSE and ICSE students. In this light, the online crash course was really helpful for state syllabus students,” he said.