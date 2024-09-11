This year, Mysuru Dasara title sponsorship to cost ₹2 crore

This year, there is ample opportunity to sponsor the Mysuru Dasara-2024 events and be a part of the grand celebrations. In this regard, the Mysuru district administration and the Dasara Executive Committee has invited industrial and corporate houses to sponsor various events of Dasara that will commence from October 3.

Starting with the title sponsorship in the name of the Jamboo Savari and Ambari, the Dasara committee has finalised the events available for sponsorships. The move comes in the wake of the State government’s suggestion to provide opportunity to industrialists and others to sponsor and join the annual celebrations.

Besides title sponsorships, platinum sponsor, golden sponsor, silver sponsor, and other Dasara sponsors besides LED display, billboard, and digital spaces are available.

The Jamboo Savari title sponsorship will cost ₹2 crore. On the day of Jamboo Savari or Dasara procession, the sponsors will get space for advertisements in and around the place premises, all entry gates of the Mysuru palace, on the gate roadmap hoardings around the palace, and the sponsors’ name will be printed on the backside of the Dasara procession tickets, according to a note.

The Ambari title sponsorship will cost ₹1 crore and three sponsorships are available under the title. The sponsors will get spaces at three locations for advertisements. Space at Yuva Dasara will be available for five days from October 5 to 9 – hoardings inside the venue, on stage LED sponsorship display and around the venue, including entry gates. Also, space at the palace cultural programmes’ stage for eight days from October 3 to 10, hoardings around the palace and on stage LED sponsorship display, the note said.

Under the title, space will be available at torchlight parade grounds for two days on October 11 and 12 – hoardings at all the entrances, hoardings in and around Bannimantap and advertisements on the passes.

The rate of platinum sponsorship has been pegged at ₹75 lakh. In return, the sponsors can advertise at Yuva Sambrama for seven days on the stage, inside and outside arches and food mela locations. In the golden sponsorship, the sponsors get spaces for advertisements at the flower show for nine days from October 3 to 12; at a food mela near Lalitha Mahal for 10 days and also at the film festival at DRC and Inox Cinemas. The sponsorship costs ₹50 lakh.

At a price of ₹25 lakh under silver sponsorship, the sponsors get spaces for marketing at Kreeda Dasara, stage at Sri Nanjundeshwara Temple in Nanjangud for 10 days, wrestling events and lighting at the prime places in Mysuru city. Other sponsorships available include women and children’s Dasara events, farmers’ Dasara, Lalitha Kale, events at Kalamandira, Jagan Mohan Palace, and others.

LED advertisement display boards will be available at Hardinge Circle, Chamaraja Circle in front of the palace, Ramaswamy Circle and Vontikoppal Circle; Government office billboards around Mysuru – DIPR, DC office, ZP office, ORR circle near Manipal Hospital, taluk office and Mysuru City Corporation. Digital display spaces on websites, social media pages, and live streaming scroll bar, the note said.

