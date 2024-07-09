This year, it is a plastic-free ‘Ashada’ atop Chamundi hills

A strict no to plastic will be enforced atop Chamundi hills this Ashada with the season being declared as “plastic-free Ashada” when hundreds of devotees throng the hilltop on Fridays for visiting the Goddess Chamundeshwari temple, the authorities will rigorously enforce the restriction and penalise those carrying the banned plastic.

The shopkeepers atop the hills have also been strictly told to stay away from plastic and avoid using plastic bags for packing the puja items. The shopkeepers would be removed from carrying out business if they flout the rule.

This was told at the meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Lakshmikanth Reddy, who reviewed the preparations done for the first Ashada Friday atop the hills, here on Tuesday.

Mr. Reddy told the officials to ensure facilities atop the hills for the devotees who throng in large numbers on Fridays during the season. Like every year, devotees are expected to gather in huge numbers on Fridays - July 12, 19, 26, and August 2. July 27 is the Vardhantotsava of the Goddess and the hilltop will witness heavy rush of devotees.

Free buses will ply to the temple on all Fridays and also on the Vardhanti Utsava day to prevent congestion of private vehicles on the hills. No private vehicles will be allowed on the hills and all vehicles have to be parked near the makeshift bus-stand on the foothills near the Lalitha Mahal Palace from where the buses will operate to the hills.

On weekends during the Ashada season, no private vehicles will be allowed to the hills. On these days, the buses will operate but it is not free and the passengers have to pay for the tickets and commute. It’s free for women because of the Shakti scheme.

However, the residents of Chamundi hills can use their transport to the hills after showing valid proof of their address. No passes are issued to the devotees but special entry tickets of ₹300 and ₹50 will be available. For the convenience of devotees, tickets are made available at the parking counter on the foothills and also at the Mahishasura statue besides at the special entry counters.

Also, those distributing prasad atop the hills on Fridays have to get permission letters from the food safety officers. The Muzrai Department at the Deputy Commissioner’s office also gives permission letters to the organisers for distributing prasad at the designated places.