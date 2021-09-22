This year, Chamarajanagar to host four-day Dasara

MYSURU

22 September 2021 19:26 IST

Local artistes will be invited to perform in the events, says district in-charge Minister

This year’s Dasara in Chamarajanagar will be held for four days and the district officials have been asked to make arrangements keeping in view the pandemic situation.

Minister in charge of Mysuru and Chamarajanagar S.T. Somashekar said the festivities will begin from October 7 and officials have been told to make all preparations for ensuring smooth conduct of the events.

The Minister, who held a meeting with the district administration in Bengaluru on Wednesday, said the artistes who were deprived of opportunities to perform in Dasara events in view of the pandemic situation, will be invited. Officials have been asked to conduct the cultural events taking all necessary precautions.

The illumination expenditure has to be borne by the Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC), and the arrangements have to be done taking the local MLAs and the MP and other elected representatives into confidence.

Mr. Somashekar said the festival has to be inaugurated at the designated time on October 7 and added that no lapses should occur with all events centred at the district headquarters.

Deputy Commissioner M.R. Ravi said an estimate of ₹50 lakh will be prepared for the events and added that there won’t be any financial hurdles in the conduct of the festivities if CESC takes care of the illumination expenditure. Besides illumination in the district headquarters, illumination will also be done in the taluk centres with the support of sponsors, he added.