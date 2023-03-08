This woman farmer from H.D. Kote is a role model

March 08, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - MYSURU

Nagamma, a marginal farmer from Antharasanthe hobli in H.D. Kote taluk, is a role model for women.

She has engaged in the conservation of 10 varieties of amaranth, three varieties of millets and 10 varieties of vegetables. Notably, she has mobilised women farmers and formed three women groups.

She is instrumental in establishing a “Farmers’ Market” in Mysuru. Every Saturday, farmers market happens at Namdu Market in Jayalakshmipuram.

Ms. Nagamma has supported Sreenivas of Ramenahalli to establish Amaranth Diversity Bank, which consists of 23 amaranth varieties and developed tuber recipes for popularising roots and tubers besides introducing drumstick pickle and recipes of other neglected crops, according to CSIR-CFTRI which felicitated her on the occasion of International Women’s Day here.

Ms Nagamma is making efforts to set up a farmers’ producer company while the Norralakuppe community seed bank that she leads conserves over 60 different traditional varieties.