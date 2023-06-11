This will help empower people and improve economy of the State, says Priyank Kharge, after flagging off Shakti scheme

June 11, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj and Information and Biotechnology Minister Priyank Kharge has said that the Congress has kept its pre-poll promise by launching the Shakti scheme that allows women to travel free in government buses across the State.

Addressing a gathering after flagging off the Shakti scheme at the Central Bus Stand in Kalaburagi on Sunday, he added that his government is committed to fulfilling the other guarantees too at the earliest.

“The government will develop more pro-people programmes and schemes to empower them. As a first step, the Shakti scheme is being launched today. Nearly 14.50 crore women in the State, including 1.50 crore in the Kalyana Karnataka region, will benefit from the scheme,” Mr. Kharge said.

Pointing to the financial requirement for implementing the five guarantees that the Congress gave in the run-up to the Assembly elections, Mr. Kharge said that the government will have to spend over ₹50,000 crore annually for the promised guarantees.

“We have prepared a blueprint for mobilising the required funds to implement the five guarantees. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar have the ability and skills to manage the funds for these programmes. This programme will help empower the people and improve the economy of the State,” he said and added that the government will also implement a 10-point programme prepared for the development of Kalyana Karnataka.

Asserting his government’s commitment to making Karnataka the country’s number one State in terms of development, he said that implementing the five guarantees will help the government achieve its goal of making Karnataka the most developed State in the country.

Mr. Kharge later boarded a few buses decorated with flowers and balloons and interacted with women passengers. He later took the ticket-issuing machine from the conductors and issued free ticket to women to mark the launch of the scheme.

“You need not pay any money for your daily travel in government buses. You can get a ticket for free and travel across the State,” he told the women passengers and wished them a safe and happy journey.

Legislators Allamaprabhu Patil and Kaneez Fatima, Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board secretary Anirudh Sravan, Deputy Commissioner Yeshwanth Gurukar, Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Panchayat Girish Badole, Police Commissioner Chetan, City Municipal Corporation Commissioner Bhuvanesh Devidas Patil, Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation Managing Director M. Rachappa and others were present.