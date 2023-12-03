This time CLAT was comparatively easy, say students

December 03, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT), a national-level entrance test, was held on Sunday (Dec 3). The test was conducted at 139 centres nationwide, including in Bengaluru.

According to a press release, CLAT recorded a substantial increase of 34.7% in undergraduate applications and 25.8% in postgraduate applications compared to the previous year.

To help the applicants focus during the exam, the consortium restructured the undergraduate examination, cutting the number of questions from 150 to 120 but keeping the same two-hour time limit. As a result, the students said they had ample time to answer all the questions.

Mohul Dua, a student of class XII in Shri Ram Global School, said, “I was nervous at first and thought the examination atmosphere would be tense, but instead, it was very calm. I appeared for the examination with very little preparation, but it went well. The paper was elementary, especially in the English section. It was lengthy but was possible to complete in the given time.”

Shinjini, a 17-year-old at Delhi Public School East, said, “The exam was comparatively easy. The legal and logic sections were moderate, but the maths section was lengthy. I was anxious before, as it was my first competitive exam, but as it went on, I was fine.”

Ayushi Verma, studying the 11th class at Delhi Public School, Bangalore East, said, “I appeared in the exam just to see how prepared I am.” She found the general knowledge section easy, and the overall question paper was not difficult at all.

Rajshree, a 19-year-old who studied science at the National Public School, said, “I wrote the paper last year too, but the paper was difficult, and I wasn’t prepared for it, but this year’s paper was easy.” On her preparation, she said, “I practised the mock papers throughout the year and revised my general knowledge regularly.”

