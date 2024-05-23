THiS schools record good results in CBSE exams

The schools that are part of The Hindu in School (THiS) achieved good results in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 10 and 12 examinations this year.

Bunt’s Sangha RNS Vidyaniketan, Vijayanagar, Bengaluru, achieved a cent per cent result in class 10, with 28 students achieving high distinctions, 24 distinctions, and 22 first class. The pass percentage was 98. Siddanth N. Shetty emerged as the school topper.

The National Hill View Public School, Rajarajeshwarinagar, got 100% results with 119 distinctions in class 10. Akshath Gladson Uchil and Supriya Bhat got 97% and emerged as the school toppers. In class 12, among 40 students, 19 students got distinction. With 95.6% marks, Pranava S. Sivam emerged as the topper in the science stream, and Sachi Jani emerged as the topper with 95.2% in the commerce stream.

JSS Public School, HBR Layout also got 100% results with 31 distinctions, and Arya Ganesh emerged as the school topper with 94.6% marks.

The National Public School (NPS) got 100% results with 86 distinctions in class 10. Shreyash Lodh emerged as the topper with 99% marks. In class 12, 61 students got distinction in the science stream, and all 17 got distinction in the commerce stream. Vihaan Mehrotra emerged as the topper in the science stream with 98.8%, and Shraddha Chandramouli emerged as a topper with 96.6% in commerce.

With 100% results, SJR Public School, HBR Layout, Kalyananagar, had 57 distinctions and 35 first class. Ananya S. secured 97.6% and was the school topper.

In Sri Siddaganga Higher Primary School, Chandra Layout, 29 students got distinctions, and 49 first class. Abhinaya S. and Sanjana R. secured 94% marks and shared the school’s top spot.

The KLE Society School, Nagarabhavi, has secured 100% results with 99 distinctions. Hemanth Sridhar has secured 98.4% and emerged as the school topper.

In National Public School (NPS), Rajajinagar, Anika U. Bhat emerged as the top student in class 12, science stream, with 96.8%, and Dhruti Kedilaya was the top student in the commerce stream, with 93%. In class 10, Anirudh S. emerged as a school topper with 98.8% marks.

In SFS Academy, Hebbagodi, there were 60 distinctions among 72 students. Alvin Jayan Thermandom was the school topper with 97.4%.

Among 13 students in the Airaa Academy, BSK 6th Stage, Hemmigepura, 12 students got distinction, and one student passed with first-class marks. Shishir Venkataraj has 98.8% with the school topper tag.

In National Hill View Public School Banashankari, 44 students received distinction, and Kusum L. emerged as the topper with 97.2% marks.

At Sophia Convent High School, Nagarabhavi, all 37 students passed with 20 distinctions. Dhruva V.B. was the topper with 96.6%.

The SJR Public School, Rajajinagar, got 100% results with five distinctions. Disha. M. has got 94% marks and emerged as a school topper.

In St. Joseph’s School, Vittal Mallya Road, Kashika R. and Mohammed Kashif Ahamed got 93.4% each in class 10 and emerged as the school topper. In class 12, Nirvikar Kshatree was the topper with 96.8%.

In Sri Kumaran Children’s Home, Mallasandra, all 231 students passed with 173 distinctions in class 10. Raghav Ammanur Gomadum emerged as the school topper with 99%. In class 12, 84 students got distinction in science, 33 in commerce, and all 34 in the humanities stream. Tanushree Parkhi got 99.4% in science and was the topper. In commerce, Adish Bhagwat emerged as the topper with 99.2%, and Niharika Chukkambotla emerged as the topper in the humanities stream with 97.2%.

The Presidency School, Bannerghatta Road, got 100% results in classes 10 and 12. In class 10, 145 students got distinctions, and four students — Shreedhar Bubna, Kanisha Sivaram, Pradyun Dilip, and Johann Job — got 99% each and shared the school topper tag. In class 12, all 80 students got distinctions in science, and Subbulakshmi P. emerged as a topper with 98.4%. In commerce and humanities, 26 students got distinctions, and Malavika P. emerged as a topper with 97% %.

In BGS National Public School’s Class 10 results, Hulimavu’s Akshath Kumar and Diya Hegde each got 98.60% and shared the school topper tag.

The Mahila Seva Samaja, Basavanagudi, got 9 distinctions in class 10, and Trijal S.M. emerged as a school topper with 94%. In class 12, V.C. Mohit Rao got 93% in the Science stream with the school topper tag and Mrunal. O.N. got 89% in the Commerce stream with the school topper tag.

In Sri Jnanakshi Vidyaniketan, Rajarajeswarinagar, 45 students received distinctions, and 86 received first class. SaiKrushna Rath emerged as a school topper with 98.4%.

Six students of MVJ International School, Marathahalli, received distinction, and 11 students first class. Niketh K. received 92.4% and became the school topper.

In National Public School (NPS) Indiranagar, a total of 82 students scored 90% and above marks, and 21 students scored centum in Sanskrit, seven students in French, 12 students in Standard Mathematics, five students in science and two students in Social Science. Maya Rajesh secured 99.2% and emerged as the topper. In class 12, Vidisha Dewan topped the school with 97.4% in science. In commerce, Meghana Kataria topped with 97% and in Humanities, Disha Tyagi and Diya Ranjith topped with 97.8%.

In HAL New Public School, HAL has got 29 distinctions and the student Jayanandini has emerged as a school topper with 95.2%.

The KLE Society’s School, Rajajinagar, got 100% results with 29 distinctions. The student Sinchana Ravi has got school topper with 97% marks.

National School, Sahakar Nagar, got 57 distinctions, and the student Nishanth G.S. has got 97.6%. He emerged as the topper also.

As many as 37 students got distinctions at RNS International School, Channasandra. This school has achieved 100% results since 2018. Shreyas Pravin Sankaye emerged as a school topper with 96%.

