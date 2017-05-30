THiS schools achieve excellent results; several students score centum

Schools that are part of The Hindu In School (THiS) programme achieved excellent results in the All India Senior School Certificate Examination (AISSCE class 12 CBSE). They have recorded 100% pass and several students scored centum in various subjects.

All 171 students of Army Public School, K. Kamaraj Road, passed with 45 students securing 90% and above. Aniruddh K. Budhgavi and K.V. Karthik both with 96% are the school toppers in science stream. Shagun Tyagi with 97.4% is the topper in commerce stream and Apoorva Chopra with 94.2% is the humanities topper.

At Sri Kumaran Children’s Home (CBSE), all 174 students have passed. In all, 123 students scored 90% and above. Rudrapatna Vallabh Ramakanth scored 491 marks (98.2%) and is the topper in science stream. Savini Shetty (97.2%) is the commerce topper, while Shreya Shankar (97.8%) emerged the topper in arts stream. At National Public School, Koramangala, 73 students appeared and 51 secured 90% and above. Two students scored centum in two subjects. Sanjan Das and Viswajeet Balaji both with 97.2% are the school toppers.

At National Public School, Rajajinagar, 77 students appeared and 36 scored 90% and above. Elizabeth Kuruvilla (97.6%) is the school topper.

The fifth batch of students at Delhi Public School-Bangalore East brought laurels to the institution with 175 of 183 students securing distinctions. Shruti Parag Landge with 97.6% is the topper in science stream. Sonali Sarangi (97.4%) is the topper in commerce stream, while Aaditi Pradeep (93%) topped the humanities stream.

Delhi Public School-Bangalore South once again excelled in the board examinations. Jyothishmathi C.V. with 97.6% emerged school topper in science stream, while Aishwarya Ramasami scored 97.6% and topped in the commerce stream and Supriya Kumar topped the humanities stream with 97.2%.

Students of Presidency School, Kasturinagar, too have aced the board examinations. In all ,20 of the 34 students secured distinctions. Prabhav Shukla has topped the school with 95.6%.

At National Hill View Public School, Rajarajeshwarinagar, Niharika G. with 95.4% is the topper in science stream, while Anusha Deb with 91% topped the commerce stream.

No impact of policy row

K.P. Gopalkrishna, chairman, NPS Group of Institutions, said that they provided a supportive environment for students to excel in board examinations. All students in their schools have secured distinctions this year too. Many scored a centum in various subjects, including French. “The moderation policy has no impact on our results. We must welcome, if the policy is scrapped from next year,” he said.

Deepa Sridhar, director, Sri Kumaran Group, also feels that moderation and spiking of marks has to stop. “I don’t think it is a good move to increase the pass percentage by moderation. However, if the paper is unduly difficult or if questions appeared in the papers seem to be not in the regular syllabus, then it may be adopted. But, care must be taken while setting the question paper to avoid this,” Ms. Deepa said.