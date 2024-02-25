ADVERTISEMENT

This is the last Congress govt. in the State, says Jagadish Shettar

February 25, 2024 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - Belagavi

‘Shivakumar is living in an imaginary land; Siddaramaiah should know Congress was full of yes men not long ago’

The Hindu Bureau

The former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar has said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah does not seem to know the history of the Congress. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

“This is the last Congress government in the State. It will neither be re-elected nor will it come to power in any other future elections,” the former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar said in Hubballi on Sunday. Mr. Shettar, who quit the BJP before the Assembly elections to join the Congress, recently re-joined the BJP.

“Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who keeps claiming that the Congress guarantees will last 10 years, is living in an imaginary land. This is the last Congress government in the State. It will never come back to power,” Mr. Shettar said.

He also countered Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s criticism of the BJP State leadership saying Mr. Siddaramaiah does not seem to know the history of the Congress.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Mr. Siddaramaiah has said that the BJP State unit leaders are only nodding their heads like pet bulls (Kole Basava) in front of senior leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. But he does not know that the Congress was full of yes men during the reign of Indira Gandhi. The running joke was that there was only one gentleman in the Congress and that it was Mrs. Gandhi. He should go through the history of Congress before criticising other parties,” he said.

He said that nothing has been finalised about the BJP-Janata Dal(S) alliance and that all the reports coming out about seat sharing are only hearsay. “They are all confusing and baseless,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US