This is not an election based on caste, but on national issues: Joshi

April 08, 2024 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - Hubballi

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi has declined to comment on Fakira Dingaleshwar Swami’s decision to contest from Dharwad in the Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking to presspersons in Hubballi, Mr. Joshi only said that this election was not caste-based. “How was India before Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power and how is India now? This is not an election based on caste but on national issues and challenges. This is an election to decide whether the country needs Mr. Modi or INDI Alliance,” he said.

On Dingaleshwar Swami’s allegation on “internal adjustments” by national political parties, he said the party’s spokespersons would reply it. He said he would treat the seer’s remarks against him as his “blessings.”

loksabha2014 / General Elections 2024 / Karnataka

