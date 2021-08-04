Karnataka

THiS institutions record 100% pass

Schools part of The Hindu in School (THiS) programme recorded 100% pass results in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 exams with many students securing distinctions.

Presidency School, Kasturinagar, achieved 100% pass with 67 of 158 students scoring 90% and above. Prithika Manikandan secured 98.2% and emerged topper.

In BGS National Public School, Hulimavu, all 283 students passed and 144 students secured 90% and above. Sahana Markande and Vriddhi Agrawal by both securing 98.83% stood first.

JSS Public School, Banashankari, achieved 100% pass with 80 of 111 students securing distinctions. Chethana T.V. and M. Yashas Subramanya both secured 98.6% to emerge toppers.

All 130 students at Kendriya Vidyalaya RWF, Yelahanka, passed and 89 students secured distinctions. Meena D. and Vishal Kumar Gowda both by securing 97.2% were the toppers.

Maithry Vidyanikethan, Ramamurthy Nagar, recorded 100% pass with 25 of 89 students scoring 90% and above.

In Christ Academy (CBSE), Begur-Koppa Road, all 33 students passed and 18 students scored 90% and above. Kavin David was the topper with 97.8%.

The Smart School, Machohalli, too boasted 100% pass with 43 of 102 students securing distinctions. Vishruth V. Srivatsa with 97.67% was the topper.

Delhi Public School Bangalore North too recorded 100% pass with 503 of 541 students securing distinctions. Ahana Ghosh and Meghana Mahesh both by securing 98.8% emerged toppers.

In Army Public School ASC C&C, all 114 students passed and 72 secured distinctions. Karan Raj secured 97.4% and stood first.

All 141 students at CMR National Public School, HRBR Layout, passed and 77 students secured distinctions. Nysa Charan Pahari with 98.2% was the topper.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 4, 2021 6:05:20 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/this-institutions-record-100-pass/article35712993.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY