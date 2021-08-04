THiS institutions record 100% pass

Schools part of The Hindu in School (THiS) programme recorded 100% pass results in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 exams with many students securing distinctions.

Presidency School, Kasturinagar, achieved 100% pass with 67 of 158 students scoring 90% and above. Prithika Manikandan secured 98.2% and emerged topper.

In BGS National Public School, Hulimavu, all 283 students passed and 144 students secured 90% and above. Sahana Markande and Vriddhi Agrawal by both securing 98.83% stood first.

JSS Public School, Banashankari, achieved 100% pass with 80 of 111 students securing distinctions. Chethana T.V. and M. Yashas Subramanya both secured 98.6% to emerge toppers.

All 130 students at Kendriya Vidyalaya RWF, Yelahanka, passed and 89 students secured distinctions. Meena D. and Vishal Kumar Gowda both by securing 97.2% were the toppers.

Maithry Vidyanikethan, Ramamurthy Nagar, recorded 100% pass with 25 of 89 students scoring 90% and above.

In Christ Academy (CBSE), Begur-Koppa Road, all 33 students passed and 18 students scored 90% and above. Kavin David was the topper with 97.8%.

The Smart School, Machohalli, too boasted 100% pass with 43 of 102 students securing distinctions. Vishruth V. Srivatsa with 97.67% was the topper.

Delhi Public School Bangalore North too recorded 100% pass with 503 of 541 students securing distinctions. Ahana Ghosh and Meghana Mahesh both by securing 98.8% emerged toppers.

In Army Public School ASC C&C, all 114 students passed and 72 secured distinctions. Karan Raj secured 97.4% and stood first.

All 141 students at CMR National Public School, HRBR Layout, passed and 77 students secured distinctions. Nysa Charan Pahari with 98.2% was the topper.