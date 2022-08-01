THiS institutions record 100% pass in CBSE board exams

The schools that are part of The Hindu in School (THiS) programme recorded 100% pass in Term-2 Class X and XII CBSE board examinations declared recently.

National Public School, HSR Layout, achieved excellent results. In Class XII, Advik Sinha, Akshay Ravikumar, Kavya Bhat, Rohan Aanegola, Sanchit Garg all got 99% in science. Samarth Shrimal got 98.8% in commerce, and Rysha Sultana 98.6% in humanities. The school boasted 45 centum scores.

Sri Vani Education Centre, Machohalli, achieved 100% pass with 84 of 109 students securing distinctions. Moksha P., (99.20%) was the topper.

Presidency School, Kasturinagar, achieved 100% pass in Class XII. In all, 26 of 67 students scored 90% and above marks. Vivek Rajesh Josh (98%) was the topper.

Kautilya Vidyalaya, Mysuru, achieved 100% pass in Class X. In all, 38 of 97 students secured distinctions. Raaj Asrieeth M.R., (99.20%) was the topper.

National Public School, Koramangala, achieved 100% pass in both Class X and XII. In Class X, 80 of 83 students secured distinctions. Adrija Thakur (99.80%) was the topper. In Class XII, 61 of 65 students secured distinctions. Nikita Kiran (99.60%) was the topper.

Delhi Public School Bangalore North, Yelahanka, achieved 100% pass in both Class X and XII. In Class X, 477 of 594 students secured distinctions. Sayandeep Basu (99.2%) was the topper. In Class XII, 328 of 372 students secured distinctions. Samhita Rayana and Uday Padmakumar Nayar both with 99% in science, Aditya Raj Singhal with 98.2% in commerce and Tanisha Mitra with 98.6% in humanities were the toppers.

Delhi Public School Bangalore East, Sarjapur Road, too achieved 100% pass in both Class X and XII. In Class X, 518 of 614 students secured distinctions. Venya Velmurugan (99.2%) was the topper. In Class XII, 382 of 489 students secured distinctions. Edward Nathen Mathew (99%) in science and Cyril Jonathan Clement (99%) in humanities were toppers.