This Govt. runs on loan and liquor: Deshpande

Accusing the BJP Government of failing to adhere to fiscal discipline, Congress leader R.V. Deshpande on Thursday described the BJP dispensation as a “Government that runs on loan and liquor.”

Participating in a debate on the State Budget in the Legislative Assembly, Mr. Deshpande said ₹20,395 crore was going towards interest payment while another ₹14,179 crore was going towards repayment of loans every year.

“The Government is supported mainly by loans that amount to the tune of ₹72,000 crore and excise revenue which account for ₹20,000 crore,” he said.”

Describing the Budget as a mere “collection of assurances” that were not backed by adequate financial allocation, he alleged that there was a mismatch between the size of the proposed schemes and the financial allocation.

Referring to the Raitha Shakti programme of providing subsidy towards fuel for use of farm machinery at a rate of ₹250 per acre to a maximum of five acres, Mr. Deshpande said though the scheme was good, its reach was limited as it had a financial allocation of only ₹500 crore. Pointing out that the State had over 80 lakh farming families, he wondered how much time it would take to reach all of them through such meagre allocation.

Similarly, the Budget had announced formation of seven new universities, but allocated only ₹2 crore for the purpose. He wondered if it would be possible to set up even one university with such an allocation. The allocation for the housing schemes too was too meagre, he said.

He alleged that none of the big ticket industries had come to the State in the last few years due to lack of industry-friendly environment. “Also, we need to create communal harmony besides ensuring proper law and order situation to attract investors,” he maintained.

Expressing concern over frequent episodes of communal flare ups in the state, he urged the BJP Government to go forward with a secular mindset.