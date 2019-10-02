This Gandhi Jayanti, exchange plastic for sugar

While numerous programmes discouraging the use of single-use plastic being launched across the country to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Darbar Educational Institutions here decided to adopt a unique method to send out its message.

The institution purchased about five quintals of sugar to be distributed on October 2. “We will be give 1 kg of sugar to everyone who brings the same quantity of plastic to us on that day,” said Rajesh Darbar, president of the institutions. He said, “When we were planning on how to mark the day, the idea of distributing sugar against plastic seemed like a different, unique one.”

The institution, comprising schools and colleges in the city, has selected four of these for the collection. These are Darbar High School on Station road, BBA and BCA College on J.M. Road, Shams School at Kirti Nagar and Gurupadeshwar Nagar.

It said that no limit was fixed on giving plastic, however the quantity should not be less than a kg. Those bringing in the plastic, should also bring copies of their Aadhar cards for collecting sugar. The institution will hand over all the plastic to the city corporation for recycling.

Mr. Darbar said, “Our objective is not to distribute sugar but to spread awareness on the dangerous effects of plastic. Giving sugar is only to encourage people to bring us the plastic,” he said.