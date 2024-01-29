THiS event helps students in Hubballi score better marks

January 29, 2024 10:28 pm | Updated 10:28 pm IST - BELAGAVI

The Hindu in School (THiS) organised “Score Even More”, an academic event to help students get better marks, in Hubballi on Sunday.

It was organised in association with Samarth PU College at the Bio-Technology Auditorium of KLE Technological University.

The programme focused on Class X students and aimed at helping them score more marks in their board exam by way of better understanding.

Dean of Samarth Group of Colleges Suman Kumar, who inaugurated the session, spoke about the efforts that NEET and JEE aspirants have to make to crack the examination.

He advised students to utilize their time properly and study well in scoring good marks. He asked them to remain competitive in achieving the desired goals by doing things differently. He told them to value the time and effort put in by their parents.

Ammen Mudasar from CIGMA trained students in memory training skills and study techniques. He spoke about how one can remember long answers by factorizing and story methods.

“You can remember and practice lessons by creating study cards to help you revise in the last minute,” he said.

He demonstrated the use of cards and also motivated students to put in their best efforts without wasting time and be focused from distractions like social media.

His talk threw light on the importance of Increased focus and concentration in studies, how to remember and write long answers, time management, handling stress, revision and recall of answers using study cards and study sheets, how to enjoy the process of preparing for exams using world class memory techniques, how to overcome exam fear, increase self-motivation, develop growth mindset and have increased self-confidence.

Resource persons gave lectures and interacted with students. An open house session in which students were given opportunities to clarify their queries and doubts was organised. Student got free study cards and study sheets by CIGMA. Entry was free.

