This era is of those who take on challenges and grab opportunities: Sudhakar

Minister K. Sudhakar speaking at The Hindu EducationPlus Career Counselling event at NMKRV College in Bengaluru on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

July 02, 2022 23:47 IST

Dignitaries releasing the The Hindu EducationPlus Career Counselling handbook in Bengaluru on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

Students at The Hindu EducationPlus Career Counselling event. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

A.S. Ravi, principal, Government Girls PU College Malleswaram, speaking at the addressing at The Hindu EducationPlus Career Counselling event in Bengaluru on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

V. Ram Prasath Manohar, special commissioner (education), BBMP, at The Hindu EducationPlus Career Counselling event in Bengaluru on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

S. Kumar, executive secretary of COMED-K, at The Hindu EducationPlus Career Counselling event in Bengaluru on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

Career counsellor Jayaprakash Gandhi at The Hindu EducationPlus Career Counselling event in Bengaluru on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

H.R. Sudarshan Reddy, regional director of the Visvesvaraya Technological University, at The Hindu EducationPlus Career Counselling event in Bengaluru on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

Participants at The Hindu EducationPlus Career Counselling event. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

The Hindu EducationPlus Career Counselling event sees participation from over 1,000 eager students and parents