This election, Mandya to have 14 pink booths, 35 ethnic booths

April 10, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - MYSURU

In Mandya, 14 polling booths will be fully managed by women presiding officers and women polling staff as these booths have been identified as ‘Pink Booths’. Likewise, seven booths will be managed by persons with disabilities, mainly the physically challenged, in the May 10 election. In addition, 35 ethnic booths will be set up in besides 14 polling booths which will be managed by young polling officers.

Giving details of the preparations being made for the elections in Mandya, Deputy Commissioner H.N. Gopalakrishna told reporters on Monday that the decision on pink booths, and other ‘special’ booths have been taken on the directions of the Election Commission.

Last day for inclusion

The DC said Tuesday (April 11) is the last day for inclusion of names in the electoral list. Young voters and other eligible voters can get their names included. In seven days, and the registered voters will get their voters’ ID. “If the names are included in Form 6 or name inclusion process online, it will take about a week’s time to process and dispatch the voters’ ID,” he said.

He said voters’ ID cards have been dispatched by post to 53,656 new voters out of 66,981 who included their names in the electoral roll after November 15, 2022.

As many as 667 licensed weapons have been deposited in various police stations across the district by the licence holders in view of the EC’s instructions. Cameras will monitor the functioning of checkposts and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) teams can be deployed if necessary, Mr. Gopalakrishna said.

Between March 29 and April 10, after the elections were announced, a total of ₹37,71,600 in cash was seized while 19,190.02 litres of liquor worth ₹49,68,072 was seized. The cost of the valuables seized was ₹1,12,53,392.

So far, 60,524 Form 12 D have been distributed as per the special provision given to senior citizens aged above 80 years and persons with disabilities. Mandya has 37,414 people aged 80 years and above and 23,110 persons with disabilities. Respective polling booth officers have dispatched the forms, he said.

The first phase of training to the polling officers will be held on April 18. In total, 8,648 officers have been appointed for 1,798 polling booths.