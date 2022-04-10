This country belongs to everyone: Madhuswamy

Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs and Minor Irrigation J.C. Madhuswamy has taken serious exception to actions and statements by Hindutva outfits on imposing restrictions on Muslim traders and vendors

Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs and Minor Irrigation J.C. Madhuswamy has taken serious exception to actions and statements by Hindutva outfits on imposing restrictions on Muslim traders and vendors

Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs and Minor Irrigation J.C. Madhuswamy has taken exception to actions and statements by Hindutva outfits on imposing restrictions on Muslim traders and vendors and said that the country belonged to everyone.

Speaking to presspersons at Nippani in Belagavi district on Sunday, he said that the government would not support any such move to impose restrictions. “If they take law into their hands, the Government will take action. There is no doubt about it,” he said.

Mr. Madhuswamy said: “This country belongs to everyone. All those who stayed here when India got independence are Indians. There is no point creating a row now. The Government will not encourage such acts and will take action to control them. This should not continue like this, no citizen will endorse such acts.”

On the vandalising of the stall of a Muslim vendor in Dharwad, he said action would be taken against those imposing restrictions on Muslim vendors and traders. “What they are doing is wrong. Everyone has the constitutional right to do business. Doing puja at home is individual right. The Constitution does not advocate sneering or insulting someone or encouraging someone based on religion. Those who violate law will not be encouraged,” he said.

To a query, the Minister said that Home Minister Araga Jnanendra had already rectified his statement in connection with the murder case in Bengaluru. He had made that statement based on the immediate information given to him and according to me, he should have made a statement after getting details of the incident, Mr. Madhuswamy said.

The Minister said that there was no question of the Police Commissioner telling a lie. Now that the case had been handed over to CID, the truth would be revealed, he said.