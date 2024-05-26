GIFT a SubscriptionGift
This autorickshaw driver in Raichur also quenches the thirst of passengers

Published - May 26, 2024 06:16 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau
Mohammad Feroz, an autorickshaw driver in Raichur, has been providing drinking water to his passengers and other people also.

Mohammad Feroz, an autorickshaw driver in Raichur, has been providing drinking water to his passengers and other people also.

Mohammad Feroz, a resident of the Lal Padi area of Raichur, has been running an autorickshaw for several years and earns around ₹500 per day. But now, he is in the news in Raichur for a different reason.

Apart from transporting people around, he wanted to serve them in another way and, hence, decided to provide cool drinking water to his passengers. Mr. Feroz bought a 20-litre water can and set it up inside his auto.

“The temperature in Raichur city would cross 40 degrees Celsius in the summer and people would be seen thronging shops to buy water. I decided to provide my passengers with cool water, and if there are no passengers, I also allow others to use this water,” Mr. Feroz said.

Mohammad Feroz, an autorickshaw driver in Raichur, has been providing drinking water to his passengers and other people also.

Mohammad Feroz, an autorickshaw driver in Raichur, has been providing drinking water to his passengers and other people also.

It became so popular that sometimes, he would have to refill the can twice a day. Seeing this, some passengers would offer to pay more than the fare to help him out, but Mr. Feroz said he would respectfully decline their gesture.

