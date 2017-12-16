This 18-year-old is on a mission

When people of his age are doing other things, 18-year-old Yaseen Hussain is happy to teach schoolgoing children, particularly those from poor backgrounds, basic computer knowledge.

“It all started a year-and-a-half ago. A schoolgoing boy of our domestic help used to see me working on computer very keenly. After observing the boy’s keenness, I asked whether he also wanted to operate it and as anticipated the response was in the positive. Then I decided to teach him and also asked him to bring his class mates too. So it began with one and number gradually started swelling to around 85 as of now, to whom I am coaching in three to four batches,” Yaseen told The Hindu.

The coaching is conducted in a room that is separate from his house initially with one desktop.

As the number of children, studying in government Kannada medium and Urdu medium schools started increasing, he sought the help of his paternal uncles, Noor and Anwar, who willingly arranged for four more desktops. Even his mother, Sutesha Shaikh, and father, Rahimuddin Shaikh, have been fully supporting the boy in his endeavour.

Taught every aspect of it

The schoolchildren are taught right from switching on the computers, its parts and how to operate it – opening windows and the like – to type or paint among other features.

“Today computers have become essential. My idea was to give an exposure to the school children, having poor economic background, of having basic knowledge of computers. I used to take classes on Saturdays and Sundays. As my exams are fast approaching I am holding the classes only on Sundays now,” Yaseen said.

Ms. Sutesha, despite busy with her household chores, takes off time for distributing ‘samosas’ and snacks and also teach the children.

“More than teaching the children, I myself could learn a lot, particularly communication skills and gaining self confidence. I want to continue the classes whether or not I am in Ballari. If I continue my education in Ballari I have plans to improve it further,” he said.