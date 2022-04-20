Thiruvananthapuram-Mumbai weekly train to be resumed

April 20, 2022 22:36 IST

Southern Railways on Wednesday announced that it would resume weekly services from Thiruvananthapuram to Mumbai in the next couple of days.

Starting April 23, train no 16332 will depart at 4:25 a.m. every Saturday from Thiruvananthapuram Central to arrive at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Mumbai, at 7.15 p.m. the next day. In the return direction, train no. 16332 will depart at 8:35 p.m. every Sunday, starting April 24, and will arrive at Thiruvananthapuram Central at 8 a.m. The 16-coach train will have two AC-2 tier, three AC-3 tier, six second-class sleeper, two second-class general coaches.

Advertisement

Advertisement