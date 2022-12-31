Thirthahalli shudders after residents spot wild elephant

December 31, 2022 11:10 am | Updated 11:10 am IST - Hassan

Residents of Thirthahalli were a bit shaken after some people spotted a wild elephant strolling near the town in Shivamogga district of Karnataka early morning on December 31.

The animal’s movements had been captured in CCTV cameras in the town. It was spotted at Kuruvalli and adjacent areas. It damaged a signboard of a commercial shop and a compound wall at Kuruvalli.

Forest Department officials have began efforts to locate the animal and drive it back to the forest.

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, who represents Thirthahalli in the Legislative Assembly, informed mediapersons that he had instructed forest officials to locate the animal, and to either capture it or drive it back to the forest.

