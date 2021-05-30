‘Third wave: State should tread cautiously’

Special Correspondent

30 May 2021 05:20 IST

After easing lockdown restrictions, the State should keep a keen watch over the test positivity rate (TPR) and the seven-day average TPR. Local restrictions including closure of all activities related to crowding such as schools, malls, markets, theatres and places of worship should be imposed the moment the seven-day average starts increasing, said V. Ravi, member of the State’s TAC. Speaking at a webinar on ‘COVID-19 Third Wave: Vaccination, Protection’ organised by Karnataka Patrakarteyara Sangha here on Saturday, Dr. Ravi said the State has learnt valuable lessons from the second wave, which need to be carried forward to deal with the third.

“Experts have already suggested that children are likely to be affected in a greater proportion in the third wave. Therefore, appropriate arrangements have to be made for taking care of paediatric health infrastructure in the State. It is good that the State has started preparations early and has already set up a task force headed by Devi Shetty. Training of doctors and other staff for paediatric cases has also begun,” he said. Hopeful that the State will handle the third wave efficiently as there is action on the ground, Dr. Ravi said, “Last time, despite warnings there was no control over super spreader events.”

Advertising

Advertising