Third version of GST Prime launched

The third version of GST Prime, an analytical system from National Informatics Centre (NIC) that will help increase tax compliance, was launched here by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday.

In the next version, critical databases like NREGA, BBMP, BSECOM, and e-procurement among others will be integrated to detect tax evasions, an official said. In future, the artificial intelligence and machine learning features will be introduced to pin point and detect fraudsters.

According to officials, GST Prime has helped officials in identification of top defaulters, detection of frauds, tax evasion and helps in analysis of tax payers data on various parameters. Sector wise analysis is done and forecasting of tax collection is taken up using the tool, officials said.

In another function organised Bengaluru CGST Zone to mark five years of GST, Principal Chief Commissioner Ranjana Jha said that Bengaluru zone is the second largest contributor for GST in the country. She said that the zone witnessed unparalleled increase in the number of registration of tax payers, almost doubling revenue collection in five years. Ms. Jha also noted how data analytics has been a phenomenal tool in detection of evasion