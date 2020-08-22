Karnataka

Third rank for Hubballi boy

M. Shashank Balaji

M. Shashank Balaji  

M. Shashank Balaji secured the third rank in the Engineering stream of CET, the results of which were announced on Friday.

The son of railway employee M. Nagendra Prasad, Shashank is a student of BASE PU College in Hubballi. Speaking to presspersons on Friday, he said that while he expected that he would get a ranking within 50, he had never expected to be among the top three. He attributed his success to the support of his parents, guidance by teachers and hard work. He wants to join IIT.

Shashank’s parents said that they had never imposed any rules on their son, and that he and his teachers deserved credit for all the hard work.

