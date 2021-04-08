Third man injured in Chakenahalli blast succumbs

Hassan

08 April 2021 20:16 IST

One more person who was injured in the gelatin blast at Chakenahalli in Holenarsipur taluk on Sunday died on Thursday. With this, all three injured in the incident have died.

Nataraju, 28, of Bettadahalli in Channarayapatna taluk, who was seriously injured in the incident, died at Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences. His friend Samapth, 27, also from the same village, had died on the spot soon after the blast. Another injured, Ravi Kumar of B.J. Maranahalli in Hassan taluk, died at a hospital in Bengaluru on Monday. The blast took place while they were handling explosives at a magazine on a piece of private land in Chakenahalli.

Following the blast, the Holenarsipur police had registered a case against C.H. Nagesh, owner of the magazine, and Ravi Kumar, who was the caretaker of the magazine. Ravi Kumar is now deceased. The police arrested Nagesh, who had been absconding since the incident, on Thursday.

Advertising

Advertising