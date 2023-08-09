HamberMenu
Third Eye to help improve traffic management in Gadag

The Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs and district in-charge has said that the implementation of the project will help increase adherence to traffic regulations

August 09, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Legislation H.K. Patil during his visit to the K.H. Patil District Stadium in Gadag on Wednesday.

| Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs, Legislation and Tourism and Gadag district in-charge H.K. Patil has said that the implementation of the Third Eye project will bring about a significant change in traffic management in Gadag city as it will help increase adherence by motorists to regulations.

Speaking after reviewing the traffic management system under the state-of-the-art Third Eye project at the office of the Superintendent of Police in Gadag on Wednesday, the Minister said that the advanced technology will make vehicle users to strictly follow the rules and regulations as it will keep an eye on them.

Mr. Patil also asked the police officials to sensitise people on the use of advanced technology for ensuring proper traffic management and also to prevent thefts and other crimes in the city.

Speaking about the project and technology, Superintendent of Police B.S. Nemagouda said that hi-tech surveillance cameras have been installed on almost all entry routes, arterial roads and junctions in the city.

“Feed from all these cameras can be seen from the Control Room set up at the first floor of the office of the Superintendent of Police. Police officials and staff with technical knowledge have been deployed at the Control Room,” he said.

Mr. Nemagouda said that traffic violations are being monitored from the Control Room and those violating the rules and regulations will be penalised through the new system.

Visit to stadium

Earlier, the Minister visited the K.H. Patil District Stadium in Gadag and sought information on the facilities now available and those required for holding State and national-level sports events.

The Minister sought information regarding the steps to be taken for widening the six-lane synthetic track into eight-lane track. He also mentioned about the need for developing a football ground at the stadium and asked the officials to renovate the existing badminton court at the District Stadium.

Deputy Commissioner of Gadag Vaishali M.L., Information Officer Vasanth Madlur and various officials were present.

The Minister also held a public grievance meeting at the office of the Cotton Sale Society in Gadag and assured those who came with grievances that requisite steps will be taken to resolve the issues raised by them.

