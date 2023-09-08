Third Eye Command and Control Centre inaugurated in Gadag

September 08, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Home Minister G. Parameshwara on Friday inaugurated the Third Eye Command and Control Centre set up in Gadag for enabling prevention of crime and ensuring better traffic management.

Addressing a gathering subsequently, the Home Minister said that Gadag has become the first district outside Bengaluru to have such a state-of-the-art Third Eye Command and Control Centre and he will thank district in-charge Minister H.K. Patil for initiating the move and extending necessary cooperation.

Expressing happiness over the use of advanced technology for crime prevention in Gadag district, the Home Minister said that with a vision for the next 10 years, hi-tech surveillance cameras have been installed at strategic junctions and roads of Gadag-Betageri.

“It will not only help in detection of accused and streamlining traffic but also in penalising those motorists and vehicle owners who violate traffic rules and regulations,” he said.

Mr. Patil, who is the Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs, Legislation, lauded the initiative taken by Superintendent of Police of Gadag B.S. Nemagouda in getting advanced surveillance equipment installed and the state-of-the-art command and control centre.

Elaborating on the usefulness of the surveillance system, Mr. Patil urged the Home Minister to extend necessary financial aid to extend the Third Eye scheme to all towns and cities of the district.

Mr. Nemagouda briefed the Home Minister and district in-charge Minister about the functioning of the Third Eye Command and Control Centre. He said that technically qualified staff of the Police Department are being used for the maintenance of the command and control centre.

New office

Earlier, Dr. Parameshwara inaugurated the new office of the Lakkundi Heritage Area Development Authority at the Zilladalita Bhavan in Gadag.

Member of Legislative Assembly G.S. Patil, Member of Legislative Council S.V. Sankanur, Deputy Commissioner of Gadag Vaishali M.L., Belagavi Police Commissioner S.N. Siddaramappa and others were present.