Third COVID-19 patient from Udupi district recovers, discharged from hospital

The third COVID-19 patient of Udupi district was discharged from the Dr. T.M.A. Pai Hospital, the designated hospital, here on Saturday and he has been advised strict home quarantine for 14 days.

This patient, a 29-year-old man from Udupi, had returned from Thiruvananthapuram last month. He was admitted to the District Government Hospital here with symptoms of COVID-19 on March 27. He tested positive on March 29 and had since been under treatment.

He tested negative for COVID-19 on April 17 and 18, and was hence discharged from the hospital. The personnel of the Health Department will regularly visit him during his home quarantine, Sudhir Chandra Sooda, District Health and Family Welfare Officer (DHO), said.

All the three persons who had tested positive for COVID-19 in Udupi district had been discharged. The first patient, a 34-year-old man, was discharged on April 11 and was under home quarantine.

The second patient, a 35-year-old man, was discharged from the hospital on April 14 and he too was in home quarantine.

A pregnant woman from Bhatkal in Uttara Kannada district, who had tested positive for COVID-19, was undergoing treatment at the Dr. T.M.A. Pai Hospital here and was doing fine, Dr. Sooda said.