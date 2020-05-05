Third COVID-19 deathin Davangere district

Davangere district recorded its third COVID-19 death on Tuesday, and the number of patients who have tested positive rose to 44 with 12 new cases added.

A 50-year-old COVID-19 patient from Jali Nagar, who was a secondary contact of an elderly man (P-556) who passed away on May 1, died of cardiac arrest. She lived in the same locality as that of the elderly man.

Of the 44 patients in the district, 39 are undergoing treatment at the designated hospital, three have died and two have been discharged after treatment.

Of the 12 new cases registered on Tuesday, five persons are contacts of P-556 and seven are contacts of P-586 (daughter-in-law of P-556). Among the contacts of P-533 (a staff nurse), 19 persons have tested positive so far.