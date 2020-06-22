Third COVID-19 death in Ballari

A 62-year-old woman (P-7,732) from Adoni in Andhra Pradesh who was shifted to the Vijayanagar Institute of Medical Sciences in Ballari, a COVID-19 designated hospital, on June 17, after she complained of fever, cough and breathlessness, died at 5.15 a.m. on Monday.

A media bulletin noted that the patient was a diabetic. The patient showed some recovery. However, her health started deteriorating on Sunday leading to multi-organ failure, including kidney injury. Uncontrolled diabetes, bilateral pneumonia with acute renal failure with septicaemic shock with COVID-19 positive was said to be the cause of death.

With this, COVID-19 fatalities in the district rose to three. The district thus far reported 442 cases, including the deaths and 112 people discharged after recovery. There were 327 active cases as on Monday.