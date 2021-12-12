Third case of Omicron in Karnataka

Bengaluru:

12 December 2021 15:50 IST

A third case of Omicron has been detected in Karnataka.

The Health Minister confirmed that a 34-year-old male who returned from South Africa has tested positive for the new variant.

Health Minister K. Sudhakar tweeted on December 12: "Third case of #Omicron has been detected in Karnataka. A 34-year-old male returning from South Africa has tested positive. He is isolated and being treated in a govt hospital. 5 primary and 15 secondary contacts have been traced and sampled sent for testing."

The first two cases of Omicron were detected in Karnataka on December 2; a 66-year-old South African national and a 46-year-old Indian doctor from Bengaluru.

Later, the city police registered a case against the South African national who left the country three days later based on a negative COVID-19 test report that has come under suspicion.