Third and final round of cannon firing successful in Mysuru

The final round of cannon firing rehearsal was held in Mysuru on Friday. | Photo Credit: M. A. Sriram

The third and final round of cannon firing rehearsal to familiarise Dasara elephants to the loud sound of cannons was successfully conducted as all jumbos remained steady and balanced even after 21 rounds were fired as part of the exercise.

The drill was conducted at the parking lot of Dasara exhibition grounds here. Out of 14 elephants, 12 took part in the run through which was conducted by the personnel of City Armed Reserve of the Mysuru City Police.

Besides elephants, several horses of the Mounted Police also took part as the Mounted Police force is also participating in the Jamboo Savari along with the elephants.

Deputy Conservator of Forest V. Karikalan, who is overseeing the training and overall health of Dasara elephants, said none of the elephants panicked to the sound and all remained stable. This was the final round of cannon firing drill and everything went on well. The jumbos are now all set for the Dasara finale, he added.

Mr. Karikalan, however, said the daily walk of elephants led by Abhimanyu will continue till October 3. Either in morning or evening walking sessions, the jumbos are taken till Bannimantap as they too need rest after training since last month.

Walk under illumination

The elephants are made to walk on the illuminated procession route to acclimatise them to the lit up surroundings. CESC has lit up the procession route on the request of the Forest Department three days before the start of festivities. This has been done to acquaint elephants which return after dusk after walking till Bannimantap in the evening session.

“We are also checking the height of overhead wires laid for illumination since we had requested for laying the wires 22 feet above the road considering the elephants’ height inclusive of howdah,” he said.