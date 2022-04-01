Thippayyana Kere: Caretaker wants MUDA to build STP to save lake in Mysuru

Fish kill and bird deaths at the lake were reported recently, triggering fears among naturalists about the lake’s future

The recent fish kill and the death of birds at Thippayyana Kere, off Outer Ring Road, in Lalithadripura near the foothills of Chamundi in Mysuru, has brought to light the threat faced by water bodies from rapid urbanisation as it is alleged that unchecked sewage flow from adjoining localities is contaminating the water body.

After being rejuvenated with CSR funds six years ago, the lake started attracting birds and was home to more than 40 varieties of birds. The water body, spread over 15 acres, was on the verge of extinction due to dumping of waste before being rejuvenated, turning the environs into a lung space for the local community.

The lake started attracting bird watchers and naturalists as birds were found roosting in the vicinity. The avian visitors included Spot Billed Duck, Pond Heron, Grey Hornbill, Black-headed Ibis, Asian Koel, Painted Stork, Indian Robin, Oriental Darter, Night Heron and Brahminy kite.

With the death of fish and birds, the fears of naturalists and bird watchers have come true as unhindered sewage flow was blamed for the killing of aquatic life and birds. The reason for the recent death of fish and birds, however, is yet to be established though preliminary reports suggest contamination of the lake.

The lake comes under the jurisdiction of Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) and its maintenance was given to the Mysuru zoo, which has been the caretaker of the lake for the last three years.

“Unless the sewage flow is checked or a sewage treatment plant is set up on the lake environs, it is difficult to save the lake from getting polluted,” said Zoo Executive Director Ajit Kulkarni.

The onus is on the MUDA to get the problems sorted out as the zoo is playing the role of upkeeping the lake environs as a social responsibility, due to its expertise of rejuvenating and maintaining lakes, including Karanji lake. “The zoo is not in a position to build an STP with its own resources. The bigger role has to be played by the MUDA to protect the lake,” he suggested.

The zoo is learnt to have urged the MUDA to check the flow of sewage into the lake as the lake is a lung space for people living in the vicinity. A lot of greenery has been provided to the area with facilities for the visitors, Mr Kulkarni said.

The habitat of the lake, also called Lalithadripura Lake, one of the city’s last few remaining water bodies, saw considerable change in its ecosystem, attracting many winged visitors, after the rejuvenation.

The zoo adopted the water body on the foothills of Chamundi about three years ago and developed the place making use of its expertise in managing Karanji lake. Besides creating an island and planting vast varieties of plants, the zoo developed the lake environs as lung space for the residents living in the vicinity, establishing a walkway and building a gazebo for the benefit of yoga enthusiasts and walkers.

CII had initiated Mysore Water Positive by 2021 in association with the district administration in 2016-17 for saving the last remaining water bodies in Mysuru. Thippayyana Kere was one of the lakes to be restored under the initiative. Twenty-three lakes in and around Mysuru had been identified by CII, DIC and others for rejuvenation during 2016-17. Only a few were rejuvenated.