Think20 Summit begins in Mysuru

July 31, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - MYSURU

A three day-long Think20 Summit featuring discussions on policy issues relevant to G20 began in Mysuru on Monday.

“Think20 is the G20’s official engagement group that serves as an ‘ideas bank’ for the multilateral grouping by bringing together think tanks and high level experts to discuss policy issues relevant to the G20,” said a press statement.

The three-day conference, which began on Monday at Hotel Radisson Blu, will be a gathering of distinguished members of the seven Think20 Task Forces and policy experts from around the world. The event is scheduled to conclude on August 2.

“It provides an unparalleled opportunity to collectively showcase ideas and insights on the priorities of India’s G20 Presidency including issues such as lifestyle for sustainable development, macroeconomics and trade, women-led development, digital transformation, green transition, global financial order, accelerating the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and reforming multilateralism,” the statement added.

Think20 will release the final Think20 Communique comprising policy recommendations sourced from the official statements of the seven Task Forces of Think20India, which will also be launched on the occasion.

The document also draws on the various policy briefs authored by researchers and scholars from around the world as well as highlights from the Ideas Box of Think20, an initiative by Think20 India to encourage the public to engage with the G20 process.

“This engagement group is the ideas bank for the leaders of the G20 countries. We are thrilled that over 131 co-chairs from G20 and other invited countries have collaborated over the past eight months and have put together some very specific and wide-ranging recommendations for the G20 leadership to consider,” said Samir Saran, Chair, Think20 Secretariat and President of Observer Research Foundation, which is hosting the event.

The foundation has hosted more than 60 events over the past six months that had strengthened the G20 community and helped include new voices from diverse backgrounds.

The Think20 Summit is the final of the four key convenings by Think20 India, which has thus far organised 64 side events in 22 cities in India and abroad, and published over 300 policy briefs from 706 institutions, the press statement added.

Visit to Srirangapatna

Meanwhile, the delegates of the summit comprising both Indian and foreign delegates are scheduled to visit Srirangapatna tomorrow.

According to an official statement, more than 150 delegates participating in the summit will visit Dariya Daulat Bagh, also known as the Summer Palace of Tipu Sultan that now houses a museum, and Ranganatha Swamy Temple before proceeding to Brindavan Gardens.

Cultural troupes will welcome the visiting delegates at Dariya Daulat Bagh and Brindavan Gardens.

Mysuru palace

The delegates are also scheduled to visit Mysuru Palace at 2.30 p.m. today and view the Sound and Light programme at the palace premises between 7 and 8 p.m. tomorrow, said a statement from the Deputy Director of Mysuru Palace Board.

