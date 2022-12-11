Thindi beedi in new avatar: Revamp of Bengaluru’s iconic VV Puram food street with modern amenities on the cards

December 11, 2022 06:11 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST - Bengaluru

The BBMP has planned to redevelop the whole stretch similar to the recently renovated Commercial Street

The Hindu Bureau

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahangara Palika (BBMP) is planning to remodel the Food Street at VV Puram in Bengaluru on December 11, 2022. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

From piping hot bajjis to Congress buns, the city’s ‘thindi beedi’ holds a special place in most Bengalureans’ hearts. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has now come forward to remodel and redevelop the iconic VV Puram food street.

The food street in Visveswarapuram (VV Puram), situated near the Sajjan Rao circle close to Gandhi Bazaar, lacks modern amenities and the narrow but crowded street is not capable of handling the huge number of crowds and vehicles it attracts. Over 20 food stalls spread over less than 150 metres here serve a variety of south Indian, north Indian and Chinese delicacies to customers.

According to BBMP officials, the stretch is crowded, especially after 6 pm, leading to heavy traffic snarls. There is also a lack of modern amenities. “There were requests by the vendors in VV Puram that the street has to be renovated with modern facilities since the stretch is always crowded and lacks basic amenities. The BBMP has planned to redevelop the whole stretch similar to the recently renovated Commercial Street in the city,” said Jayaram Raipura, Zonal Commissioner of BBMP South Zone.

According to civic body officials, roads and pavements will be paved with colourful tiles and cobblestones, dedicated sitting areas for customers will be set up and the stretch will be pedestrian-friendly.   | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

A view of VV Puram food street. | Photo Credit: KARAN ANANTH

The BBMP will upgrade the infrastructure at a cost of around ₹Rs 5 crore and the work may start this month. ”The whole food street will be redeveloped with modern facilities within six months and work for the same will be started this month,” Mr. Raipura added.

A blueprint has also been prepared to revamp the food street where, according to civic body officials, colourful tiles and cobblestones will be paved on roads and pavements, dedicated sitting areas for customers will be set up and the stretch will be pedestrian-friendly.

Meanwhile, shopkeepers are relieved and happy that the famous food street will be redeveloped, which they hope will bring more business and make the street customer-friendly.

The BBMP will upgrade the infrastructure at a cost of around ₹Rs 5 crore and the work may start this month. | Photo Credit: KARAN ANANTH

Basavaraj, a vendor said, “We were demanding the civic body to revamp the food street for many years since it lacks facilities. Customers are happy to visit the place but due to poor road conditions and heavy traffic, many people don’t like to visit.”

Manjunath, another vendor, said, “Now, as the BBMP will revamp the street, both customers and the shopkeepers will benefit. We will cooperate with the BBMP during the work.”

Patrons, too, are looking forward to the plan. Samanth Prasad, a student who regularly visits Food Street, said it is a good decision by the civic body to revamp the stretch. ”It is now in a very bad condition and lacks facilities despite being one of the popular haunts in the city. Since many tourists visit this place, BBMP should also bring some international standards at least like Church Street.”

In August this year, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, who had also visited the V.V. Puram food street, took a food walk and enjoyed a variety of dishes.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visits the V V Puram food street, in Bengaluru on August 12, 2022. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

